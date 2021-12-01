WebXtra: Point residents still feeling effects of 2021′s winter storm
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
POINT, Texas (KLTV) - The aftershocks of this year’s winter storm and an aging water pipe system is the reason Point citizens have had to go through numerous “boil water” notices over the past eight months. it has not been continuous, however officials would rescind one notice and then another pipe would break. New leadership is in place pledging to solve the problem.
