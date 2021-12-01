East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Van Zandt County deputies arrest man in connection with Ben Wheeler shooting

Shane Baronet (Source: Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office)
Shane Baronet (Source: Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office)(Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office)
By Gary Bass
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 51-year-old man Monday in connection with a shooting incident near Ben Wheeler that left a man in “extremely critical” condition.

“Monday was a busy day with two major crimes in Van Zandt County,” Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix said in a Facebook post. “I would like to commend my staff for handling both of these incidents with professionalism and without delay. I would also like to thank Van PD Chief Davis, her staff, and Pct. 4 Constable Pat Jordan and his staff for their partnership in both incidents Monday.”

Shane David Baronet is still being held in the Van Zandt County Jail on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. His bond amount has been set at $150,000.

According to a post on the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, VZCSO deputies responded to a report of a shooting at about 5 p.m. Monday. When the deputies got to the scene, witnesses told them a man had been shot by his neighbor.

After further investigation, the deputies identified Baronet as the suspect. He was located a short time later and arrested, the Facebook post stated.

A medical helicopter transported the victim to a Tyler hospital.

“The victim’s condition is currently described as extremely critical,” the Facebook post stated.

According to the Facebook post, the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Troup Hwy in Tyler
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Tyler police release name of pedestrian killed in crash
Tommy McArthur III, 18
Van carjacking case leads to multiple-county chase
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
The vehicle has been removed.
3 injured when vehicle drives through front window of Longview store

Latest News

Jacksonville businesses chip in on reward to find BB gun vandal
Gregg County judge Bill Stoudt
Gregg County commissioners vote to fund camera system for Pct. 2 constable vehicle
WATCH: Greta Van Susteren discusses debt ceiling, possibility of government shutdown
WATCH: Greta Van Susteren discusses debt ceiling, possibility of government shutdown
ETN's Jeremy G. Butler speaks with Stephen Rainwater on being cast in Tyler Civic Theatre...
Tyler Civic Theatre Center presents Elf: The Musical
WATCH: Greta Van Susteren discusses debt ceiling, possibility of government shutdown
WATCH: Greta Van Susteren discusses debt ceiling, possibility of government shutdown