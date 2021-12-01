Van Zandt County deputies arrest man in connection with Ben Wheeler shooting

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 51-year-old man Monday in connection with a shooting incident near Ben Wheeler that left a man in “extremely critical” condition.

“Monday was a busy day with two major crimes in Van Zandt County,” Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix said in a Facebook post. “I would like to commend my staff for handling both of these incidents with professionalism and without delay. I would also like to thank Van PD Chief Davis, her staff, and Pct. 4 Constable Pat Jordan and his staff for their partnership in both incidents Monday.”

Shane David Baronet is still being held in the Van Zandt County Jail on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. His bond amount has been set at $150,000.

According to a post on the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, VZCSO deputies responded to a report of a shooting at about 5 p.m. Monday. When the deputies got to the scene, witnesses told them a man had been shot by his neighbor.

After further investigation, the deputies identified Baronet as the suspect. He was located a short time later and arrested, the Facebook post stated.

A medical helicopter transported the victim to a Tyler hospital.

“The victim’s condition is currently described as extremely critical,” the Facebook post stated.

According to the Facebook post, the incident is still under investigation.

