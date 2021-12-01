East Texas Now Business Break
UT Health East Texas holds annual tree lighting Tuesday night

By Jeff Chavez
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Health East Texas held its annual Christmas tree lighting this evening.

In a tradition that goes back 33 years, a former patient, now in remission, counts down and lights the tree. This year cancer survivor Jeff Hickerson did the honors.

Santa, Mrs. Claus, and Blitzen the reindeer were on hand for the ceremony. Employees with the kiddos watching the lighting tell us it was a nice treat.

London Smith with UT Health said, “It’s really great, it’s special for them to see an organization like this, to see support the holiday season and support our family and know this is Mommy’s work that does something special for them.”

The UT Health tree lighting ceremony was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic.

