Tyler police release name of pedestrian killed in crash
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police have identified a 35-year-old Tyler man as the victim of a auto-pedestrian crash Tuesday.
Around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, Malcolm Johnson was transported to UT Health on Beckham by EMS where he died from his injuries after being struck by a vehicle as he attempted to cross Troup Highway near Fuzzy’s Taco Shop.
No charges are pending for the driver of the vehicle.
Previous reporting:
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Troup Hwy in Tyler
