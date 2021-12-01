Tyler police release name of pedestrian killed in crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police have identified a 35-year-old Tyler man as the victim of a auto-pedestrian crash Tuesday.

Around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, Malcolm Johnson was transported to UT Health on Beckham by EMS where he died from his injuries after being struck by a vehicle as he attempted to cross Troup Highway near Fuzzy’s Taco Shop.

No charges are pending for the driver of the vehicle.

