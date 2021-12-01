Tyler police find no evidence of gunshots after Tuesday night reports

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police received multiple calls Tuesday night from residents in the south side of town of gunshots.

Police spokesman Andy Erbaugh said they received calls from residents at Grande Hill Estates, Woodland Apartments, Salado Apartment and in the area of Old Jacksonville Highway and Grande Boulevard.

A doorbell camera from a resident in the area of Grande and Hollytree showed about 25 loud bangs in succession at 11:36 p.m.

Erbaugh said police searched the area but found no casings or any other evidence that would suggest the noise being gunshots.

