Tyler Christmas parade comes through downtown Thursday evening

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dixie Walker from the Tyler Rotary Club joined Jeremy G. Butler on East Texas Now to give a preview of the Tyler Christmas Parade.

Walker said bands, drill teams, floats, and horses will join the route hitting downtown Broadway Ave. and ending at Elm St.

The parade begins at 6:00 p.m. Thursday. Following the parade, Santa will be on the square for the Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

