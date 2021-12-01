TRAFFIC ALERT: Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Troup near Green Acres church

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police Department officers are working the scene of a pedestrian crash.

According to Lt. Lukas Neubauer, the pedestrian was struck in the 1700 block of Troup Highway. It happened at about 6:10 p.m. This is near the Green Acres shopping center and the church.

At this time, only one lane of northbound travel is open.

Police are in the roadway directing traffic, so drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes and drive with care in that area.

