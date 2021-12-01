East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Troup near Green Acres church

A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
(AP File Photo)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police Department officers are working the scene of a pedestrian crash.

According to Lt. Lukas Neubauer, the pedestrian was struck in the 1700 block of Troup Highway. It happened at about 6:10 p.m.  This is near the Green Acres shopping center and the church.

At this time, only one lane of northbound travel is open.

Police are in the roadway directing traffic, so drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes and drive with care in that area.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher
Harrison County sheriff ‘doesn’t foresee’ any arrests in accidental shooting death of child
The vehicle has been removed.
3 injured when vehicle drives through front window of Longview store
Harrison County Sheriff's Office
11-year-old girl dies following hunting lease shooting incident in Hallsville
The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
Shooting investigation
Longview police investigating Saturday night sports bar shooting

Latest News

Downtown traffic signal pilot program; City of Tyler seeking feedback
City of Tyler seeks feedback on downtown traffic signal pilot program
A truck trailer tipped over and closed an exit ramp off I-20.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck trailer crashes, closes exit ramp off I-20
A traffic incident has closed lanes of traffic at the intersection of Loop 323 and Troup...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes lanes on Loop 323 and Troup Hwy in Tyler
Texas Police Lights
Tyler man killed in wreck at stop sign