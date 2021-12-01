East Texas Now Business Break
TJC Fire Academy graduates 20 cadets

The TJC Fire Academy graduated 20 cadets from its 20th academy class. Pictured from left: Capt. Andy King, TJC Fire Academy director; Alex Burch, Chapel Hill; Westley Eastman, Trinidad; William Schoenfeld, Wills Point; Cole Castleberry, Grand Saline; Cody Beamer, Rusk; Hunter Cockrum, Wills Point; Tyler Drennon, Tyler; Caleb Bolin, Forney; Carson Ezell, Flint; Carson Deese, Flint; Seth Moore, Tyler; Mariah Millington, Lindale; Tyler Dokupil, Marshall; Nathan Johnson, Crandall; Landon Grammer, Alto; Gage Dowdle, Whitehouse; Kooper Hand, Henderson; Jeff Akin, TJC Fire Protection Technology program coordinator; Harrison Marszelek, Tyler; Nelson Justiss, Bullard; and Tanner Block, Mineola.(Tyler Junior College)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Junior College Fire Academy recently graduated 20 cadets from its 20th academy class with students from across East Texas including Tyler, Forney and Henderson.

Tyler Drennon was named class valedictorian, and Kooper Hand as salutatorian.

Graduates include Cody Beamer, of Rusk; Tanner Block, of Mineola, Caleb Bolin, of Forney, Alex Burch, of Tyler, Cole Castleberry, of Grand Saline, Hunter Cockrum, of Wills Point, of Carson Deese, of Flint, Tyler Dokupil, of Marshall, Gage Dowdle, of Whitehouse, Tyler Drennon, of Tyler, Westley Eastman, of Trinidad, Carson Ezell, of Flint, Landon Grammer, of Alto, Kooper Hand, of Henderson, Nathan Johnson, of Crandall, Nelson Justiss, of Bullard, Harrison Marszalek, of Tyler, Mariah Millington, of Lindale, Seth Moore, of Tyler and William Schoenfeld, of Wills Point.

Enrollment is currently underway for the next fire academy class with the application deadline set for May 6.

To work in Texas as a paid firefighter, applicants must earn a Texas “basic structure fire suppression” certificate. As part of this process, applicants must also submit their fingerprints and undergo a criminal history background check.

Students must meet the standards set forth by the Texas Commission on Fire Protection, and NFPA 1001-2013, Standards for Fire Fighter Professional Qualifications.

Upon successfully passing the state exam and completion of a medical certification — either emergency care attendant (ECA) or emergency medical technician-basic (EMT-b) — graduates may apply for certification as Fire Fighter I, Fire Fighter II, Hazmat Awareness and Hazmat Operations. Upon completion of the fire academy and EMT-b courses, the student will receive 30 hours of college credit.

