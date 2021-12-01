East Texas Now Business Break
Texas Tech, Big 12 unveil 2022 football schedule

Texas Tech football helmet (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)
Texas Tech football helmet (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech will host seven games inside the friendly confines of Jones AT&T Stadium as part of its 2022 football schedule that was unveiled Wednesday by the Big 12 Conference office.

As part of the schedule, the Red Raiders will play three of their first four games under new head coach Joey McGuire at home as Tech will host Murray State (Sept. 3) and Houston (Sept. 10) during its non-conference slate before in-state rival Texas arrives in town two weeks later (Sept. 25) to open Big 12 play. In between, the Red Raiders will travel to N.C. State on Sept. 17 for the first meeting between the two schools since 2003.

Tech will follow the Texas game with road trips to Kansas State (Oct. 1) and Oklahoma State (Oct. 8) early in league play. The Oklahoma State game preludes Tech’s lone open week on the 2022 schedule as the Red Raiders will start a two-game homestand Oct. 22 by welcoming West Virginia followed by Baylor (Oct. 29) the following weekend.

The month of November begins with a trip to Fort Worth to face TCU (Nov. 5), one of two road contests during the final few weeks of the regular season as the Red Raider will also head to Iowa State on Nov. 19. That game is sandwiched around a pair of home contests featuring Kansas on Nov. 12 and then the regular-season finale against Oklahoma on Nov. 26.

Game time and television designations for the three non-conference contests will be announced by the conference office in the months leading up to the season. All conference games will be subject to a 12-day selection window, unless otherwise delegated.

Season tickets for the 2022 season are now on sale for as low as $195 and can be purchased by calling 806-742-TECH or by visiting TexasTech.com. As part of its season-ticket promotion, Tech is offering a nine-month, interest-free payment plan this year for fans who want to lock in their seats early for the start of the McGuire era.

