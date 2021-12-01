East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Personal trainer shares how to stay mentally, physically well during holidays

Research suggests the holidays can add to weight gain but staying active for twenty minuets a...
Research suggests the holidays can add to weight gain but staying active for twenty minuets a day can avoid that trend.(all use)
By Phoebe Green
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The holidays can add unwanted stress to our everyday lives. The preparation can sometimes take a toll on us and we forget one important thing: staying healthy.

Registered Dietitian Danielle Morton shared staying fit for the holidays can improve the longevity and mortality rate of our everyday life.

“We know that exercise boosts your immunity and we also know a healthy diet boosts your immunity, so kind of along the lines of what we’ve already been talking about, staying active,” said Morton.

Fitt Life’s Owner and Personal Trainer Casey Adams shared how being aware of what you eat can help avoid gaining a pound or two this holiday season.

“The first thing is kind of making it a non-negotiable and get started. From there anything is a start, whether it’s walking more or if it’s watching your portion size, as far as your food count goes, or if it’s just getting into a gym or just at home doing some form of exercise. It can be an online thing it can be a group of girls that go walking together, whatever it is, as long as you get started,” said Adams.

Family involvement with fitness can also make staying healthy fun and stress-free.

“Something me and my family do to try to stay fit and keep healthy throughout the holidays is we get outside. We go on walks, we go on bike rides, we just make sure that whatever we’re doing, we’re still getting outside, even if it’s not our typical routine. We tend to get out of routine throughout the holidays. So thinking ahead about activities that you can do with your family is really important,” said Morton

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher
Harrison County sheriff ‘doesn’t foresee’ any arrests in accidental shooting death of child
The vehicle has been removed.
3 injured when vehicle drives through front window of Longview store
Harrison County Sheriff's Office
11-year-old girl dies following hunting lease shooting incident in Hallsville
The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
Shooting investigation
Longview police investigating Saturday night sports bar shooting

Latest News

KTRE’s Donna McCollum spoke with two local nonprofits about their participation in Giving...
Giving Tuesday event puts East Texas nonprofits in spotlight
UT Tyler Professor DNA Discovery
UT Tyler Professor DNA Discovery
TV Test Pattern At Museum
Kilgore’s Texas Broadcast Museum displays piece of TV test pattern history
Tyler jewelry store employee plays bagpipes to entertain customers
Tyler jewelry store employee plays bagpipes to entertain customers