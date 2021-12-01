East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Police: Man slapped 14-year-old boy in face during LSU game

Police say a man was arrested for slapping a 14-year-old boy in the face during a football game...
Police say a man was arrested for slapping a 14-year-old boy in the face during a football game at Louisiana State University.(wafb)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Police say a man was arrested for slapping a 14-year-old boy in the face during a football game at Louisiana State University.

According to news outlets, witnesses say the man struck the young fan in a Tiger Stadium suite Saturday during the game against Texas A&M. Arrest records show officers who went to speak with the 40-year-old from Houston said there was a “very strong smell of alcohol on his breath” and that he was slurring his speech.

The man was charged with simple battery and disturbing the peace, both misdemeanors.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office records show he was released on a $2,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Troup Hwy in Tyler
Tommy McArthur III, 18
Van carjacking case leads to multiple-county chase
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
The vehicle has been removed.
3 injured when vehicle drives through front window of Longview store
Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher
Harrison County sheriff ‘doesn’t foresee’ any arrests in accidental shooting death of child

Latest News

A judge in Barton County, Kan. sentenced Kimberley Younger to life without the possibility of...
Texas woman sentenced in death of 2 Kansas carnival vendors
(Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Investigators work at the scene of a deadly...
Judge deciding what US should pay for Texas church shooting
A federal appeals court has ordered a new hearing by the full court on whether to allow the...
Appeals court orders Biden deportation priorities reheard
Reach One Teen is an outreach program started by the Crowns of Christ group at Life Gate Church...
WebXtra: Teen outreach program seeks donations for Christmas