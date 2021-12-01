East Texas Now Business Break
By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Temperatures area bit warmer this morning, starting off in the 50s for most places.  Expect another day a lot like yesterday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.  Today, south and southwest winds will be breezy at times and temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid 70s.  Warmer than average weather continues through the end of the work week.  A slight chance for rain returns to the forecast late Friday night into early Saturday morning.  A slightly better chance for rain Sunday night into early Monday morning along our next cold front.  Temperatures will stay in the 70s through the weekend, but drop off behind the cold front for early next week.  A second strong front looks to arrive the middle of next week and will keep our temperatures cooler.

