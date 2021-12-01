East Texas Now Business Break
Midland Police: Woman arrested in connection to death of baby

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Midland, Texas (KOSA) -According to Midland Police Department, a woman is in jail on a capital murder charge after giving birth to a baby at her home that was later found dead.

MPD says they were called out Tuesday to Midland Memorial Hospital. After an investigation, police found that Megan Cawley had given birth on Nov. 27 but did not have the baby with her at the hospital.

Detectives went to a home where they found the baby’s body in the trunk of a car.

Cawley was arrested and charged with capital murder Wednesday.

MPD says the investigation is still ongoing.

