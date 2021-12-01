Jacksonville businesses chip in on reward to find BB gun vandal

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A vandal using a BB or pellet gun has caused an estimated $25,000 worth of damage in Jacksonville.

Police report there have been in excess of 25 incidents of vandalism resulting in the destruction of glass windows since Nov. 1.

Cherokee County Crime Stoppers first issued a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest and have since increased their contribution to $1,000. Jacksonville businesses have donated to the reward bringing the total to $3,000.

“I commend our businesses for bolstering the efforts of our men and women in blue,” said Mayor Gorham.

Anyone with information should call Investigator Houston Munsinger at 903-339-3340. Information may be submitted anonymously.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.