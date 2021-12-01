East Texas Now Business Break
Gregg County commissioners vote to fund camera system for Pct. 2 constable vehicle

Gregg County judge Bill Stoudt
Gregg County judge Bill Stoudt((Source: KLTV))
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Commissioners voted unanimously on Monday to fund a camera system for the Constable Precinct 2 vehicle.

Precinct 2 Constable Billy Fort resigned after being arrested for a DWI, and he didn’t use a body or dash cam while on duty. County Judge Bill Stoudt says since a constable is elected it’s up to them to use dash and body cameras. But he thinks cameras are a good idea.

“It just protects everyone. It protects the person that possibly is being stopped. It also protects the officer to make sure all the protocols are being followed and everything’s being done above board and according to the law, and I just think it’s good business to have body cameras on law enforcement,” Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said.

The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office will initially pay for the $6,500 WatchGuard Video Bundle, but the money will be replaced from the Gregg County Contingency Budget.

A replacement for the vacant Constable Precinct 2 position has not yet been named by Precinct 2 Judge Tim Bryan. Bryan’s suggestion will be presented to commissioners for approval.

WATCH: Greta Van Susteren discusses debt ceiling, possibility of government shutdown
WATCH: Greta Van Susteren discusses debt ceiling, possibility of government shutdown
WATCH: Greta Van Susteren discusses debt ceiling, possibility of government shutdown
WATCH: Greta Van Susteren discusses debt ceiling, possibility of government shutdown