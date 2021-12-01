Giants 1B Brandon Belt staying prepared as possible MLB lockout approaches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - By late Wednesday night there could be no Collective Bargaining Agreement between MLB players and owners, meaning a lockout could be coming.

The 2016 CBA will come to an end Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. CT. If a new deal, which does not appear to be happening at the time, cannot be agreed upon, MLB players will have to stop contact with coaches, trainers and front office staff.

“It is not ideal but there is a time you have to take a stand and this year could be that year,” Hudson native and San Francisco Giants 1B Brandon Belt said recently. “I am not sure if something can get done by the deadline, but we are all hopeful that something can get done by the start of the season so we can get back out there and start playing again.”

There appears to be enough time to get a deal worked out to keep a player strike from happening like what happened in 1994. Both sides have things they want from expanded playoffs to several economic issues on both the players and owners sides.

Belt is getting healthy this offseason from several injuries in the 2021 season. He is working to stay healthy in a possible lockout like he did in the shortened 2020 COVID-19 season when players were stuck at home waiting for the MLB to open facilities.

“If we are locked out we cannot have contact with anyone on the team and that includes trainers,” Belt said. “It is going to be similar to COVID which I am lucky to have a great gym in East Texas and trainers that I can have help me out. I will probably be up here [in Hudson] working out a little bit and hitting some gyms and getting ready like I did in COVID.”

