East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Former Smith County jailer gets no jail time for improper relationship with inmate

Amanda Gayle Megrail
Amanda Gayle Megrail((Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office))
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A former Smith County jailer pleaded guilty in Smith County court for an improper relationship with an inmate.

Amanda Gayle Megrail, 26, of Lindale was indicted on Sept. 30 for violating the civil rights of a person in custody. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office of Professional Responsibility reported being made aware of an alleged improper sexual relationship between a detention officer and an inmate incarcerated in the Smith County Jail.

Megrail received four years of deferred adjudication in Judge Skeen’s court.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Troup Hwy in Tyler
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Tyler police release name of pedestrian killed in crash
Tommy McArthur III, 18
Van carjacking case leads to multiple-county chase
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
The vehicle has been removed.
3 injured when vehicle drives through front window of Longview store

Latest News

Jacksonville businesses chip in on reward to find BB gun vandal
Gregg County judge Bill Stoudt
Gregg County commissioners vote to fund camera system for Pct. 2 constable vehicle
WATCH: Greta Van Susteren discusses debt ceiling, possibility of government shutdown
WATCH: Greta Van Susteren discusses debt ceiling, possibility of government shutdown
ETN's Jeremy G. Butler speaks with Stephen Rainwater on being cast in Tyler Civic Theatre...
Tyler Civic Theatre Center presents Elf: The Musical
WATCH: Greta Van Susteren discusses debt ceiling, possibility of government shutdown
WATCH: Greta Van Susteren discusses debt ceiling, possibility of government shutdown