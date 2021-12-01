Former Smith County jailer gets no jail time for improper relationship with inmate

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A former Smith County jailer pleaded guilty in Smith County court for an improper relationship with an inmate.

Amanda Gayle Megrail, 26, of Lindale was indicted on Sept. 30 for violating the civil rights of a person in custody. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office of Professional Responsibility reported being made aware of an alleged improper sexual relationship between a detention officer and an inmate incarcerated in the Smith County Jail.

Megrail received four years of deferred adjudication in Judge Skeen’s court.

