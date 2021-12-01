East Texas Now Business Break
FEC filing reveals Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran officially running for Congress

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran will announce Thursday whether he will run to fill Louie...
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran will announce Thursday whether he will run to fill Louie Gohmert's seat in Congress.(File photo)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Federal Election Commission filing reveals that Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran has officially joined the race to join the U.S. House of Representatives.

Speculation has been rampant that Moran would run to fill Rep. Louie Gohmert’s seat in Texas’ 1st congressional district in the wake of Gohmert’s announced candidacy to oust Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Moran was set to hold two press conferences Thursday officially announcing what was ahead in his political future, but the FEC filing has revealed his intentions ahead of schedule. Moran originally expressed interest in running for the TX-1 seat immediately after Gohmert made his announcement on Nov. 9, which prompted many high-profile figures in East Texas to endorse the idea, including Texas Sen. Bryan Hughes, former senator Kevin Eltife, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith and Tyler Mayor Don Warren.

Moran’s two press conferences will be held Thursday, at 10 a.m. at Tyler’s Plaza Tower and 2 p.m. at the Gregg County Courthouse in Longview.

WATCH: Greta Van Susteren discusses debt ceiling, possibility of government shutdown
WATCH: Greta Van Susteren discusses debt ceiling, possibility of government shutdown
