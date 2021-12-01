Family Crisis Center of East Texas invites more individuals to enroll in Adopt-A-Family program

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - With the season of giving upon us, members of the community are encouraged to remember the real spirit of Christmas and give back to those less fortunate than themselves. The Family Crisis Center of East Texas relies on generous donors to provide the Christmas joy their clients hope for.

December is often coined “the season of giving” as it is around this time of year acts of kindness are amplified. Angela Turner, the marketing and communications coordinator at The Family Crisis Center of East Texas, encourages you to love your neighbor a little extra this Christmas by volunteering to enroll in their Adopt-A-Family program.

“The Adopt-A-Family program here at the family crisis center is an annual holiday tradition where individuals, businesses and groups can adopt a family that is currently receiving services or that has received services here at the agency within the past four months,” Turner said.

The center’s clients are survivors of domestic violence or sexual assault.

“Many survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault leave dangerous situations with just the clothes on their back and arrive here to receive services at our safe house with nothing and imagine arriving at a shelter during Christmas time with nothing but your children and the clothes on your back,” Turner said.

Turner said the center has over ninety families enrolled in the program. They currently have twenty-one families in need of support. As of December 1,\ 39 children are in need of Christmas presents.

“When an individual, business, or group decides they want to adopt a family they will be emailed a flier with instructions on where to drop off gifts, important deadlines, things like that. And then they will also receive a wish list of the family they adopted and that will include every member of the family,” Turner said.

The Family Crisis Center of East Texas asks that gifts are dropped off to their administration building with wrapping supplies, but unwrapped, to give the opportunity for parents to wrap them and feel included in the process.

“It’s especially meaningful to get back during Christmas time and to give to a family that has been through so much during Christmas is especially rewarding and it’s especially rewarding for children. We’ve seen families with children adopt families that are here at the family crisis center and the children end up having so much fun and learning what Christmas is all about,” Turner said.

For more information on how to adopt a family this holiday season, you can contact The Family Crisis Center of East Texas. The center hopes to have all families adopted by December 7.

