East Texas students raise money so that 170 children can get new shoes

By Jeff Chavez
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill High School Student Senate continues the 25-year-old tradition of raising funds and donating new shoes to 170 children in Chapel Hill.

The student-led program called Shoes for Kids began in 1996 by two freshmen who had the desire of helping young children receive new shoes during the holidays.

The program has evolved into a full day trip to the shoe store, lunch at a restaurant, and an activity at Discovery Science Place or the movie theater, depending on grade level.

This fall the HS Student Senate, with the help of other schools like Wise Elementary, Jackson Elementary, and Kissam, were able to raise funds for 170 children from the ages of five to twelve.

