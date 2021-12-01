East Texas Food Bank offering holiday food distribution in Wood County

From the East Texas Food Bank

TYLER, Texas (News Release) - The East Texas Food Bank (ETFB) will hold a special holiday food distribution that includes meat on Wednesday, December 15th, 10 a.m.-Noon, at Bud Moody Stadium in Quitman. Future monthly distributions will be limited to fresh produce and occur every third Wednesday.

“Wood County is like so many other East Texas counties that suffered a lot of hardship, job loss, and more during the pandemic,” said Lucy Hebron, Wood County Judge. “Our demands for food have increased and we are appreciative of the East Texas Food Bank, that our residents will be able to benefit from the fresh produce. Studies show there is a direct link to good nutrition and health outcomes and we live in an area with high rates of obesity, physical inactivity and poor diets, so the ability to access vegetables and fruits will benefit our residents.”

“We are so excited to partner with Wood County and offer this special holiday distribution as well as produce distributions in the future,” added Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. “It’s a sad reality that 1 in 5 East Texans including 1 in 4 children are at risk of hunger but we are making a difference with our feeding programs.”

The distribution will take place at the Quitman football stadium parking lot. Please enter on West Side Dr. from Cliff Street. There are no eligibility or ID requirements.

Established in 1988, the East Texas Food Bank is the largest hunger-relief nonprofit in East Texas covering 26 counties. ETFB provides over 25 million meals each year to 200 partner agencies and feeding programs. Our mission is to fight hunger and feed hope in East Texas. For more information, visit easttexasfoodbank.org

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.