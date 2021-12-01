Drone purchase approved for East Texas Regional Airport

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One local East Texas airport will soon have a drone on it’s premises.

The East Texas Regional Airport received a federal grant through the COVID Recovery Program from the Gregg County Commissioners Court. With the grant, they are purchasing a drone for a little over $13,000. The drone will be used at the airport for emergency situations and to assist other agencies.

“It’s very beneficial to us for aerial coverage. A lot of times, I told you that I’m an old helicopter pilot and helicopters were used for those aerial photography missions. That’s pretty expensive. A drone is considerably more cost effective. Last year, we had an airplane that landed short of the runway out in the woods. Getting out to that was difficult, if we had had a drone we could have gone out there and got an aerial view and seen what was going on,” said airport director Roy H. Miller

The Gregg County Commissioners Court has already approved the purchase. There is no set time table on when the drone will be at the airport.

