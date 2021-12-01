East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Drone purchase approved for East Texas Regional Airport

East Texas Regional Airport
East Texas Regional Airport((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One local East Texas airport will soon have a drone on it’s premises.

The East Texas Regional Airport received a federal grant through the COVID Recovery Program from the Gregg County Commissioners Court. With the grant, they are purchasing a drone for a little over $13,000. The drone will be used at the airport for emergency situations and to assist other agencies.

“It’s very beneficial to us for aerial coverage. A lot of times, I told you that I’m an old helicopter pilot and helicopters were used for those aerial photography missions. That’s pretty expensive. A drone is considerably more cost effective. Last year, we had an airplane that landed short of the runway out in the woods. Getting out to that was difficult, if we had had a drone we could have gone out there and got an aerial view and seen what was going on,” said airport director Roy H. Miller

The Gregg County Commissioners Court has already approved the purchase. There is no set time table on when the drone will be at the airport.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Troup Hwy in Tyler
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Tyler police release name of pedestrian killed in crash
Tommy McArthur III, 18
Van carjacking case leads to multiple-county chase
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
The vehicle has been removed.
3 injured when vehicle drives through front window of Longview store

Latest News

The fire caused a wreck among onlookers passing by
Woman escapes car fire on busy Tyler highway
Tyler Christmas parade to come through downtown Thursday evening
Tyrek Neal
Affidavit: Suspect shot Camp County woman over $200 debt
Lufkin PD officers execute a search warrant on a house on North Avenue. (Source: Lufkin Police...
Lufkin police arrest 2 who allegedly shot at 3 houses, vehicle