East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Cumbie to lead Red Raiders in upcoming bowl game

Interim TTU Head Football Coach Sonny Cumbie addresses media
Interim TTU Head Football Coach Sonny Cumbie addresses media
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

**From Texas Tech Athletics**

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Tuesday night that Sonny Cumbie will return to his duties as interim head coach for the Red Raiders’ upcoming bowl game. Cumbie was named the new head coach at Louisiana Tech earlier this evening.

“I’d like to personally congratulate Sonny Cumbie on being named the next head coach at Louisiana Tech,” Hocutt said. “I think anyone that knows Sonny can feel the passion and love he has for Texas Tech University and West Texas, and he brought that every day this past year as our offensive coordinator and most recently as our interim head coach.

“Make no mistake, we intend to compete and win whatever bowl game we are selected for later this week. For that to happen, I feel it is in the best interest of our student-athletes for Coach Cumbie to return and lead our team one final time.”

Hocutt delivered the news to the Red Raiders in a team meeting earlier this evening. In addition, he has asked all of Texas Tech’s remaining full-time assistant coaches to assist in the Red Raiders’ bowl preparations, regardless of any future employment agreements.

Texas Tech will learn its postseason fate Sunday when bowl selections are officially announced.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher
Harrison County sheriff ‘doesn’t foresee’ any arrests in accidental shooting death of child
The vehicle has been removed.
3 injured when vehicle drives through front window of Longview store
Harrison County Sheriff's Office
11-year-old girl dies following hunting lease shooting incident in Hallsville
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Troup Hwy in Tyler
Tommy McArthur III, 18
Van carjacking case leads to multiple-county chase

Latest News

SFA Volleyball
SFA Ladyjacks set to host opening round matches in NIVC Tournament
FILE - Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly looks on during the second half of an NCAA college...
LSU, Kelly agree to 10-year contract worth at least $95M
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly walks to a huddle as his team plays Toledo in the second half...
LSU officially hires Brian Kelly
Kenny Perry, associate head coach and special teams coordinator; Josh Bookbinder, secondary...
McGuire announces more staff hires for Texas Tech football