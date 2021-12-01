East Texas Now Business Break
Appeals court orders Biden deportation priorities reheard

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
VICTORIA, Texas (AP) - A federal appeals court has ordered a new hearing by the full court on whether to allow the Biden administration’s selective criteria on who should be deported to remain in effect.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Tuesday vacated a Sept. 15 ruling by a three-judge 5th Circuit panel upholding administration policy.

The state of Texas appealed the three-judge panel’s ruling that overturned an Aug. 19 ruling by U.S. District Judge David Tipton of Victoria that the Biden administration’s interim enforcement priorities were illegal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

