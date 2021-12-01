Affidavit: Suspect shot Camp County woman over $200 debt

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The suspect accused of shooting a Camp County woman arranged to meet with the victim to settle a $200 debt. according to the arrest affidavit.

Tyrek Caucasea Neal was charged with the murder of Makayla Goodson. Goodson was shot numerous times at her home in the Thunder Point community on Nov. 5. Her body was not discovered until the next day by her boyfriend.

According to the affidavit, Neal owed Goodson $200 for sex and made arrangements to meet and pay her.

A relative of Neal said on the morning of the shooting, Neal showed him the gun and ammunition that was used for the crime and authorities say his description is consistent with cartridges and cases at the crime scene. Neal also told his relative that he shot two full magazines into Goodson to make sure she was deceased prior to leaving, according to the affidavit.

