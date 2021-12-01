East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

ABC’s Chris Connelly previews upcoming ‘West Side Story’ special program

East Texas Now's Jeremy G. Butler and ABC's Chris Connelly talked about the Broadway show, both...
East Texas Now's Jeremy G. Butler and ABC's Chris Connelly talked about the Broadway show, both versions of the movie and more.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler speaks with reporter Chris Connelly about ABC’s upcoming special program on West Side Story.

They also talked about director Steven Spielberg’s personal connection to the show as he prepares for the release of the new film version of West Side Story with Connelly highly praising the movie.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Troup Hwy in Tyler
Tommy McArthur III, 18
Van carjacking case leads to multiple-county chase
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
The vehicle has been removed.
3 injured when vehicle drives through front window of Longview store
Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher
Harrison County sheriff ‘doesn’t foresee’ any arrests in accidental shooting death of child

Latest News

Reach One Teen is an outreach program started by the Crowns of Christ group at Life Gate Church...
WebXtra: Teen outreach program seeks donations for Christmas
WEBXTRA: Carols in the Park lights up church ministry center in Pittsburg
WEBXTRA: Carols in the Park lights up church ministry center in Pittsburg
WEBXTRA: Carols in the Park lights up church ministry center in Pittsburg
WEBXTRA: Carols in the Park lights up church ministry center in Pittsburg
Reach One Teen is an outreach program started by the Crowns of Christ group at Life Gate Church...
WebXtra: Reach One Teen