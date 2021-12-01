ABC’s Chris Connelly previews upcoming ‘West Side Story’ special program
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler speaks with reporter Chris Connelly about ABC’s upcoming special program on West Side Story.
They also talked about director Steven Spielberg’s personal connection to the show as he prepares for the release of the new film version of West Side Story with Connelly highly praising the movie.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.