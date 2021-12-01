2-vehicle crash near Mineola kills 1 on Monday

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A two-vehicle crash on Monday in Wood County killed one person and sent another to the hospital.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on US-80 at FM-1799, approximately 2.4 miles west of the city of Mineola in Wood County. The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2010 Nissan Altima had traveled south on Farm to Market Road 1799 and stopped at the intersection of US Highway 80. At the same time, the driver of a 2019 Dodge Challenger was traveling west on US-80. The driver of the Nissan failed to yield the right of way to the westbound vehicle, traveling into its path on US-80.

The driver of the Nissan, Rodney Godbey, 53, of Mesquite, was airlifted to UT-Health East Texas where he was later pronounced dead. His passenger, John Stewart, 53, of Terrell, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was not transported from the crash by on-scene medical.

The driver of the Dodge, Marcus Counts, 25, of Jefferson, and his passenger, Jessica Otto, 30, of Quitman, were transported to UT-Health East Texas – Quitman in stable condition.

