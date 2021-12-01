East Texas Now Business Break
2 in custody after November shooting that left 6 injured in Marshall

Brandon Bernard Richardson, 30, right and Raphael Perignon Hendrix, 30, left
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Wednesday morning The Marshall Police Department put out a press release that two shooting suspects from a shooting in early November were arrested and in Harrison County Jail this morning.

According to the press release on November 6, 2021, the Marshall Police Department responded to a shooting at the 500 block of South Alamo where six individuals sustained gunshot injuries.

Upon further investigation, two suspects were identified by the Marshall Police Department Criminal Investigations Detectives, said the release.

Marshall Police Officers were able to locate and detain one of the two suspects, Brandon Bernard Richardson, 30, from Marshall.

And the department identified the second suspect as 30-year-old Raphael Perignon Hendrix from Marshall.

Hendrix turned himself in on November 29th for outstanding warrants obtained by the Marshall Police Department.

According to officials both individuals were arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail.

Richardson was charged with Deadly Conduct and Interfering with Public Duties, and Hendrix was charged with six counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

