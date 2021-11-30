Van carjacking case leads to multiple-county chase

VAN, Texas (KLTV) - The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office report a carjacking suspect led authorities on a chase from Van to Dallas.

On Monday, at approximately 11:29 a.m. Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call regarding a carjacking at gunpoint at the Loves Truck Stop in Van.

Law enforcement took positions along I-20 westbound in an attempt to locate the stolen vehicle a 2020 white Nissan Sentra.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy and constable attempted to stop the vehicle and the suspect increased his speed. Sheriff Hendrix along with two other deputies joined the pursuit.

A DPS trooper attempted to spike the vehicle tires but due to heavy traffic was unable to deploy the spikes and the pursuit continued at speeds in excess of 110 mph, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Mesquite Police Department was able to spike the front driver’s side tire and the suspect continued to travel on the bare wheel once the tire separated from the wheel. The suspect took the Cockrell Hill exit and collided with a telephone pole at the intersection. The suspect then fled on foot to a nearby apartment complex in Dallas, according to the sheriff’s office.

Dallas police, the Dallas Sheriff’s Office, Mesquite police and the Kaufman County Pct. 2 Constable joined the search for the suspect. A handgun with a high-capacity magazine was found in the vehicle according to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office.

Dallas SWAT was called to gain access to an apartment unit that a suspect exited. Dallas SWAT then entered while the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office personnel along with the Pct 4 Constable searched the premises where they recovered several items belonging to the victim. A handgun stolen out of Louisiana was also found in the apartment.

Sheriff Hendrix stated “We are committed to bringing criminals to justice, especially when a person is robbed at gunpoint in our county. I am so thankful for all the agencies who assisted in apprehending this dangerous criminal. This suspect also had several felony warrants out of Louisiana for home invasion-type robberies. Today’s arrest took a violent criminal off the streets and was worth all of the effort and resources utilized for a successful outcome”

The suspect, Tommy McArthur Jones III, 18, is being held in the Van Zandt County Jail on charges of burglary, evading arrest, and unlicensed carrying of weapon, for a collective bond of $75,000.

