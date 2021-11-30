UPDATE: Blount County families finally receive orders days after hundreds of packages dumped in ravine

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Chris and Andrea Finchum were less than pleased last week after finding out someone dumped hundreds of FedEx packages into a ravine near their home in Hayden. At the time, they were missing four packages including an X-box.

“It’s heartbreaking that someone would take advantage of people when they are supposed to be delivering kids toys to them for Christmas,” Andrea Finchum said.

After speaking with us about it, FedEx called them and said the company was trying to make things right. Friday, two boxes including the X-box were finally delivered to them. The Finchum’s sent us pictures showing what the boxes look like.

“One of them was a very important Christmas present that we’ve been expecting for our children. The box on the outside, you can tell it had been sitting outside like it had a little bit of water damage to it. When cardboard gets wet the texture of it changes. But it appears that the inside of everything seems to be ok,” Andrea said.

The Finchum’s hope their other two missing packages show up soon. FedEx tells us its cooperating with law enforcement and says the person involved is no longer working with FedEx Ground.

Finchum believes that’s not enough.

“This wasn’t no two- or three-dollar deal. This was thousands of dollars. People’s hard-earned money that they work for just thrown off in a ditch somewhere. It’s just like ok, fired him, good. Let’s take him to court. Let’s get him some charges. He needs to be prosecuted,” Chris Finchum said.

Blount County sheriff mark moon says more to come on this investigation. He’s asking for everyone’s patience. Meanwhile, we did notice a lot of Chewy boxes were in the ravine. The pet company says its looking into the situation.

FedEx issued a statement Thursday in response to the discovery:

“The security of our customers’ shipments is a top priority and we are committed to treating our customers’ packages with the utmost care. We are taking steps to recover and transport the affected packages as quickly as possible. In addition to cooperating with law enforcement, we are conducting a review of this situation and will take the appropriate action. Customers with questions about their shipments can track their packages by visiting http://fedex.com.”

