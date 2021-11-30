Tyler offers adoption special for candy corn cats

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Animal Services is offering fee-waived adoptions with a donation for all candy corn (orange, gray, black, white or brown) cats until the end of 2021.

All you need to bring is a donation of three small bags (20lb bags) of dog food for the Pet Food Bank to Tyler Animal Services at 4218 Chandler Hwy to cover the $80 adoption fee.

All adoptable animals are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccinations and microchipped prior to adoption. To view animals available for adoption or to apply online, visit Adopt a Pet | Tyler, TX (cityoftyler.org).

To learn more, contact Tyler Animal Services at (903) 535-0045.

