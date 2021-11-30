East Texas Now Business Break
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this afternoon, and temperatures warming up into the low/mid 70s for highs. This evening we cool down into the 50s and 60s, and overnight lows will be in the low 50s. A few clouds overnight and tomorrow morning, mostly sunny to partly cloudy again tomorrow. Highs for Wednesday will be in the mid 70s. By Thursday, highs are in the upper 70s, feeling more like late summer than early December. Our next cool down arrives in time for the weekend, we’ll see highs back in the low 70s and 60s for Saturday and Sunday. That cool down brings with it a chance for some rain though, right now the best chance being Saturday. If you have plans to attend Santa Scirto, there is a plan to move it indoors if it is raining. We look forward to seeing you there.

