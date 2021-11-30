Trial set to begin Tuesday for man accused of attacking Denison mother

East Texas Now Business Break
The trial for the alleged attacker of a Denison mother, who police said was left for dead in her own home, starts this week.
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The trial for the alleged attacker of a Denison mother, who police said was left for dead in her own home, starts this week.

The trial is expected to begin tomorrow morning, and they’ll jump right into hearing evidence on the case.

Monday, they selected the jury, who will determine whether Zachary Jolliff is guilty of the seven charges brought against him.

On New Year’s Day 2020, police said Jolliff broke into Ariel Holley’s Denison home while she slept next to her four-year-old son and forced her into the bathroom.

They said Jolliff beat her, tried to gauge her eyes out, and attempted to break her neck several times while she passed out and regained consciousness.

She said he told her that he wanted to kill her.

Investigators said Holley eventually woke up, and he was gone.

All of this happened while her four children were home, and she said she tried not to scream so that they wouldn’t wake up.

Holley said she had hired Jolliff as an independent contractor to work on her home, and she believes he attacked her because he was jealous of her happiness.

Police charged Jolliff with seven felony counts, including attempted murder.

Jolliff was booked into the Grayson County Jail the same day of the incident on a 750,000 bond.

He has remained there since.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

