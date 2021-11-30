East Texas Now Business Break
Suspect in deadly Central Texas shooting captured in Oklahoma

Police identified Deon Shamburger, 34, as the “armed and dangerous” suspect in the shooting...
Police identified Deon Shamburger, 34, as the “armed and dangerous” suspect in the shooting death of Jamel Jones, 39, of Belton.(Belton Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Marshals arrested Deon James Shamburger, 34, in Oklahoma City on a murder warrant related to the July 30, 2021 killing of Jamel Jones, 39, of Belton.

The shooting was reported just after 3 p.m. July 30 at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Shady Lane.

Jones was shot once in the torso and died at the scene.

Shamburger escaped in a vehicle and then on foot, police said.

Shamburger is currently being held in the Oklahoma County Detention Center awaiting extradition back to Texas.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

