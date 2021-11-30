East Texas Now Business Break
SFA Ladyjacks set to host opening round matches in NIVC Tournament

By Caleb Beames
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Ladyjacks missed out on the NCAA Tournament but will now set their eyes on a championship in the National Innovational Volleyball Championship.

The Ladyjacks will host matches in the first and second rounds. SFA will play Jackson State on December 3 at 6:30 p.m. The winner of the match will play Arkansas on December 4 at 6:30 p.m.

“Your goal is to get into the NCAA Tournament but the opportunity to play in the postseason means there has been some success in the regular season,” SFA volleyball coach Debbie Humphreys said. “I think it is great that our program is acknowledged as one of the top teams in the country.”

The team went 18-9 on the year and lost in the WAC semifinals to eventual WAC Champion Utah Valley. UVU is the only WAC team in the NCAA Tournament. SFA will be joined by four other WAC schools in the NIVC.

“We are excited to get to host postseason play for the first time in school history,” Humphreys said. “Finals are next week so there are a lot of things going on so for the girls getting to be in class all week and then play is the best of both worlds.”

This will be the fourth time for SFA in the event. The last invite was in 2017.

“There are some teams that have won the NIVC or done very well and now those teams are getting into the NCAA tournament,” Humphreys said. “We need to use this as an opportunity to build and experience postseason play for what we want which is to compete in the NCAA tournament.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

