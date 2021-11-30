Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Very pleasant weather expected through late this week. We are working on a warming trend at this time as lows should start in the mid 40s on Tuesday morning, then into the upper 50s by Saturday. High temperatures will start out in the mid 70s on Tuesday and then warm up a degree or two each day...but, or the most part, staying in the middle 70s. Rain chances begin late on Friday evening and stick around through Saturday as a weak cold front passes through during the early afternoon hours. Only a lingering shower will be possible on Sunday and again on Monday morning as another front makes its way through ETX on Monday morning. Cooler and mostly clear by Monday afternoon. Rainfall totals starting on Friday evening, through Monday morning likely to be in the .10″ to possibly .50″ when all is said and done. Have a great rest of your day.

