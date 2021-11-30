East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s not quite as chilly out there this morning as most places are starting off with temperatures in the 40s.  More sunshine is expected today and temperatures this afternoon will be a bit warmer than yesterday with highs in the lower 70s.  More sunshine and a bit more of a breeze tomorrow with temperatures warming into the mid 70s.  By Thursday and Friday, clouds begin to increase and by Friday evening, a slight chance for rain returns to the forecast.  The chance for rain continues through the weekend with the best chances being Friday night and then again on Sunday night.  A cold front Sunday night will bring in slightly cooler temperatures for early next week.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher
Harrison County sheriff ‘doesn’t foresee’ any arrests in accidental shooting death of child
The vehicle has been removed.
3 injured when vehicle drives through front window of Longview store
Harrison County Sheriff's Office
11-year-old girl dies following hunting lease shooting incident in Hallsville
The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
Shooting investigation
Longview police investigating Saturday night sports bar shooting

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 11-30-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 11-30-21
A Slow Warming Trend this week. Partly to mostly sunny skies.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
A Slow Warming Trend this week. Partly to mostly sunny skies.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Very Pleasant Weather Through Friday. Santa Scirto on the Square is this Sat from 1-4 on the...
Evening Weather at your Fingertips