East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s not quite as chilly out there this morning as most places are starting off with temperatures in the 40s. More sunshine is expected today and temperatures this afternoon will be a bit warmer than yesterday with highs in the lower 70s. More sunshine and a bit more of a breeze tomorrow with temperatures warming into the mid 70s. By Thursday and Friday, clouds begin to increase and by Friday evening, a slight chance for rain returns to the forecast. The chance for rain continues through the weekend with the best chances being Friday night and then again on Sunday night. A cold front Sunday night will bring in slightly cooler temperatures for early next week.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.