Man plays bagpipes for shoppers outside Tyler jewelry store

Matt Bowdin
Matt Bowdin((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Patrons and passer byers in front of Susan James Fine Jewelers in Tyler had the opportunity to hear Matt Bowdin performing a few songs with his bagpipes.

Bowdin is a bench jeweler at Susan James and has been playing the bagpipes for close to 20 years. Whether it is Christmas songs or Amazing Grace, Bowdin enjoys bringing joy to others when he plays for them.

“We draw a little crowd and people video and drive by and wave. It’s been fun. If I can get just a little bit of smile or a nod it makes my day. I enjoy playing for that reason,” Bowdin said.

Bowdin added that he will be out everyday during lunch through New Year’s Eve playing a couple of songs on the bagpipes for people to enjoy.

