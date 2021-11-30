Kilgore Christmas parade to follow new route due to road construction

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas holiday tradition hits the streets of downtown Kilgore Tuesday evening.

This year, the 90th annual Kilgore Christmas Parade will follow a new route due to ongoing road construction in the area.

Floats and other participants will begin at the intersection of East North and Martin streets, before heading southwest on North Rusk Street. The route continues northwest on Danville Street before turning onto South Kilgore Street toward Kay Street. The parade route ends at the corner of Kay and Barton streets.

“Staging will be in the same area but facing the opposite direction than in years past,” according to the Kilgore Police Department.

The festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. and police suggest arrive downtown early to secure a viewing spot.

