East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Kilgore Christmas parade to follow new route due to road construction

Kilgore lighting the derricks KLTV
Kilgore lighting the derricks KLTV
By Lane Luckie
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:04 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas holiday tradition hits the streets of downtown Kilgore Tuesday evening.

This year, the 90th annual Kilgore Christmas Parade will follow a new route due to ongoing road construction in the area.

Floats and other participants will begin at the intersection of East North and Martin streets, before heading southwest on North Rusk Street. The route continues northwest on Danville Street before turning onto South Kilgore Street toward Kay Street. The parade route ends at the corner of Kay and Barton streets.

This year, the 90th annual Kilgore Christmas Parade will follow a new route due to ongoing road...
This year, the 90th annual Kilgore Christmas Parade will follow a new route due to ongoing road construction in the area.(KLTV staff)

“Staging will be in the same area but facing the opposite direction than in years past,” according to the Kilgore Police Department.

The festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. and police suggest arrive downtown early to secure a viewing spot.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher
Harrison County sheriff ‘doesn’t foresee’ any arrests in accidental shooting death of child
The vehicle has been removed.
3 injured when vehicle drives through front window of Longview store
Harrison County Sheriff's Office
11-year-old girl dies following hunting lease shooting incident in Hallsville
The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
Shooting investigation
Longview police investigating Saturday night sports bar shooting

Latest News

Canned food drive
Final preparations ongoing for Canning the Spirit of Carthage
Rabbi Neal Katz
Jewish congregation plans special concert to celebrate start of Hanukkah in Tyler
Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Andy Dunklin swearing in Constable Shawn Scott
Smith County residents invited to have ‘Coffee with a Constable’
First Baptist Church Canton is giving away free gasoline.
First Baptist Church giving away free gasoline in Canton