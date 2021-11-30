Giving Tuesday event puts East Texas nonprofits in spotlight

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Today on ‘Giving Tuesday’ you may have donated to a favorite non-profit. Possibly you discovered a new cause.

Or you passed all the pleas by. ‘Giving Tuesday’s’ exposure for some non-profits may be of more value than the money it raises.

After Black Friday and Cyber Monday here comes Giving Tuesday.

If you’ve opened your in-box today or even your mailbox you know today is Giving Tuesday. It’s a popular day when people are encouraged to send in donations to a variety of non-profits.

So many worldwide causes that it’s difficult to select one. A problem claims the website ‘The Funding Authority’. It warns non-profits their message can be crowded out on the Facebook led campaign.

“Facebook is tricky too,” said United Way campaign chair Kinnie Reina while searching for Nacogdoches County Area United Way’s Giving Tuesday post.

Nacogdoches United Way entered Giving Tuesday this morning. Two donors, $100 raised by 11a.m.

“My thoughts are it’s a little opportunity for people to give. It is a little icing on the cake or something that helps us offset expenses,” said Reina.

The kind of expenses Christian Men’s and Women’s Job Corps in Nacogdoches is facing.

“Our original classroom had 12 computers and this is all that remains from the flood back in February,” said program coordinator Ricarte Rivera while standing before half that number.

The employee consultants consistently participate in Giving Tuesday. And learned don’t bother signing up for donation Facebook matches.

“Thousands of dollars goes within minutes,” said the non-profits director Lila Clay. “And that uses up all the matching funds and smaller non-profits, like organizations like ourselves, can’t normally capitalize on those matching funds. So, we’ve given up hope on those a long time ago.”

But non-profits can hold onto the hope, that the social media exposure certainly can’t hurt.

“We really feel like any opportunity to have to communicate your message to the public, you should take advantage of.”

It’s too early to know how much Giving Tuesday raised this year, but last year it’s reported 33-million Americans participated and raised $2-billion. That’s according to Giving Tuesday incorporated.

