Flag Ceremony held to remember and honor 10 year old Legend Williamson

A tribute to Legend Williamson at Lufkin LEAD academy.
A tribute to Legend Williamson at Lufkin LEAD academy.(Photo provided by Lufkin LEAD Academy)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A flag dedication in memory of Legend Williamson was held Wednesday morning at Lufkin LEAD academy.

According to investigators, 10-year-old Legend Williamson tragically passed away on October 3rd when his horse had a medical emergency, fell, and landed on Legend.

Legend was a fifth grader at Lufkin’s LEAD academy. His legacy will now live on at the school with a plaque positioned at the bottom of flag written in his honor.

