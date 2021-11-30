East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

FedEx driver questioned about hundreds of packages dumped in ravine; some recovered packages delivered

These FedEx packages were found dumped in an Alabama ravine.
These FedEx packages were found dumped in an Alabama ravine.(WRDW)
By Josh Gauntt and Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Authorities say hundreds of missing FedEx packages were thrown into a wooded area north of Birmingham, Alabama, last Wednesday.

Now, officials with FedEx are trying to make things right by delivering recovered packages where possible and seeking resolution for damaged shipments.

“It’s heartbreaking that someone would take advantage of people when they are supposed to be delivering kids’ toys to them for Christmas,” Andrea Finchum told WBRC.

Finchum said she received two of the four boxes she was missing, including an Xbox that was ordered as a Christmas present for her children.

“The box on the outside, you can tell it had been sitting outside, like it had a little bit of water damage to it. When cardboard gets wet the texture of it changes. But it appears that the inside of everything seems to be OK,” Finchum said.

FedEx said it is cooperating with investigators and the person involved is no longer working with FedEx Ground.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said it has been determined the driver dumped at least six times, making FedEx a victim of six different theft of property cases.

“As of right now we are looking at around 450 individual victims,” Sheriff Mark Moon said in a post on Facebook. “This will not be an easy or fast case to close.”

The driver’s name wasn’t released, and Moon did not indicate whether any charges were possible.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher
Harrison County sheriff ‘doesn’t foresee’ any arrests in accidental shooting death of child
The vehicle has been removed.
3 injured when vehicle drives through front window of Longview store
Harrison County Sheriff's Office
11-year-old girl dies following hunting lease shooting incident in Hallsville
The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
Shooting investigation
Longview police investigating Saturday night sports bar shooting

Latest News

FILE - This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women...
Sources: Dr. Oz plans to run for Senate seat in Pennsylvania
Damaged Lufkin AutoZone
Engineers to decide fate of Lufkin AutoZone damaged by 18-wheeler
Sulphur Springs 911 system down
FILE - The White House has confirmed President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024.
LIVE: WH COVID-19 response team briefing; Biden puts focus on infrastructure amid new virus concerns
FILE - This undated file image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication....
Final US hurdle for Merck’s COVID-19 pill: FDA panel review