Federal judge blocks vaccine mandate for health care workers

FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A federal judge has temporarily blocked a mandate issued by President Biden set to take effect next week that would have required all U.S. health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana granted a motion for preliminary injunction in the case, which was filed by attorneys general in 14 states.

The judge’s order temporarily blocks the mandate nationwide, expanding on an order issued Monday in Missouri that only affected 10 states.

Under the mandate, health care workers in hospitals and nursing homes must receive their first vaccine by Dec. 6 and be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 or else run the risk of losing their jobs.

