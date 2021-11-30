East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Very pleasant conditions are expected through Friday. Temperatures are expected to remain above seasonal normals through this period, but mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected. On Friday, a few more clouds are expected. A cold front is slated to move through East Texas during the morning hours bringing with it a chance for showers and/or a few thundershowers, but we are expecting the rain to taper off by the afternoon hours. A few showers are possible on Sunday as another cold front moves through very early on Monday morning. Temperatures should cool down to nearer normal by early next week. At this time, we are not expecting any severe weather on Saturday morning, but, as always, we will keep our eyes on it for you. Today is the final day of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. There were 21 named storms, 7 became Hurricanes, 4 became Major Hurricanes, or hurricanes of a Category 3 or higher. 8 systems made landfall in the U.S. with none more significant that Major Hurricane Ida late in August. Have a great Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher
Harrison County sheriff ‘doesn’t foresee’ any arrests in accidental shooting death of child
The vehicle has been removed.
3 injured when vehicle drives through front window of Longview store
Harrison County Sheriff's Office
11-year-old girl dies following hunting lease shooting incident in Hallsville
The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
Shooting investigation
Longview police investigating Saturday night sports bar shooting

Latest News

Today is the final day of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Here are all of the systems that...
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 11-30-21
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 11-30-21
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Late Morning Weather at your Fingertips 11-30-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips