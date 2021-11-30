Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Very pleasant conditions are expected through Friday. Temperatures are expected to remain above seasonal normals through this period, but mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected. On Friday, a few more clouds are expected. A cold front is slated to move through East Texas during the morning hours bringing with it a chance for showers and/or a few thundershowers, but we are expecting the rain to taper off by the afternoon hours. A few showers are possible on Sunday as another cold front moves through very early on Monday morning. Temperatures should cool down to nearer normal by early next week. At this time, we are not expecting any severe weather on Saturday morning, but, as always, we will keep our eyes on it for you. Today is the final day of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. There were 21 named storms, 7 became Hurricanes, 4 became Major Hurricanes, or hurricanes of a Category 3 or higher. 8 systems made landfall in the U.S. with none more significant that Major Hurricane Ida late in August. Have a great Tuesday.

