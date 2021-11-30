Empty Stocking Fund working to make Christmas possible for hundreds of east Texas children
The Empty Stocking Fund normally works to make Christmas possible for about 300 to 350 children annually.
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - For over 100 years, the Empty Stocking Fund has brought joy and gratitude to families across Harrison County on Christmas morning.
This Christmas season, the organization is hoping to receive as much community support as possible — as both calls for assistance, and the prices of toys — increase.
- Tap or click here to view the “angel list” to see who still needs a sponsor for Christmas
- Potential sponsors can also call Lea McGee, executive director of the Empty Stocking Fund, at 903-926-6031
- Donations can also be dropped off Trinity Episcopal Church (106 N Grove St., Marshall, Texas)
- Applications for help will also likely close this week. Information on how to potentially receive assistance can be found here.
