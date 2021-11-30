East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Empty Stocking Fund working to make Christmas possible for hundreds of east Texas children

The Empty Stocking Fund normally works to make Christmas possible for about 300 to 350 children annually.
(File photo) Lea McGee, executive director of the Empty Stocking Fund, a nonprofit organization...
(File photo) Lea McGee, executive director of the Empty Stocking Fund, a nonprofit organization helping children in need during the Christmas season, needs a boost of community support.(Christian Piekos)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - For over 100 years, the Empty Stocking Fund has brought joy and gratitude to families across Harrison County on Christmas morning.

This Christmas season, the organization is hoping to receive as much community support as possible — as both calls for assistance, and the prices of toys — increase.

The Empty Stocking Fund normally works to make Christmas possible for about 300 to 350 children annually. Similar to other organizations, supporters can “adopt” a child — also called an angel — through the program.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Troup Hwy in Tyler
Tommy McArthur III, 18
Van carjacking case leads to multiple-county chase
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
The vehicle has been removed.
3 injured when vehicle drives through front window of Longview store
Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher
Harrison County sheriff ‘doesn’t foresee’ any arrests in accidental shooting death of child

Latest News

UT Tyler Biology Professor Enhances Commercial DNA Ancestry Discover
UT Tyler professor collaborates with genetic ancestry company on new discovery
The tree was lit on Tuesday night by a former patient.
UT Health East Texas holds annual tree lighting Tuesday night
UT Health East Texas holds 2021 Christmas tree lighting
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Troup Hwy in Tyler
A pedestrian was killed when struck by a car on Troup Hwy in Tyler
Pedestrian killed on Troup Hwy Tuesday night