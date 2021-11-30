East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

East Texas Food Bank to offer food distribution in Wood County

The distribution will be held in the parking lot of Bud Moody Stadium.
The distribution will be held in the parking lot of Bud Moody Stadium.(Judge Lucy Hebron on Facebook)
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUITMAN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The East Texas Food Bank will hold a special holiday food distribution that includes meat on Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Bud Moody Stadium in Quitman.

Future monthly distributions will be limited to fresh produce, and will occur every third Wednesday.

Distribution will occur in the parking lot of the Quitman football stadium. Please enter on West Side Dr. from Cliff Street.

There are no eligibility or ID requirements.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher
Harrison County sheriff ‘doesn’t foresee’ any arrests in accidental shooting death of child
The vehicle has been removed.
3 injured when vehicle drives through front window of Longview store
Harrison County Sheriff's Office
11-year-old girl dies following hunting lease shooting incident in Hallsville
The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
Shooting investigation
Longview police investigating Saturday night sports bar shooting

Latest News

Tommy McArthur III, 18
Van carjacking case leads to multiple-county chase
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 1,266 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Matt Bowdin
Man plays bagpipes for shoppers outside Tyler jewelry store
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F