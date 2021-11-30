East Texas Food Bank to offer food distribution in Wood County

QUITMAN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The East Texas Food Bank will hold a special holiday food distribution that includes meat on Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Bud Moody Stadium in Quitman.

Future monthly distributions will be limited to fresh produce, and will occur every third Wednesday.

Distribution will occur in the parking lot of the Quitman football stadium. Please enter on West Side Dr. from Cliff Street.

There are no eligibility or ID requirements.

