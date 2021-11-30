Chapel Hill looks to keep an underdog mentality for round four

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Remember that Chapel Hill team people counted out after they lost three straight games? Well don’t look now, but they are the last District of Doom team standing and are heading to round four.

“You know you’ve got a lot of front runners,” said coach Jeff Riordan. “A lot of people that when you’re up, they are going to try and jump on the bandwagon. When you’re down they are going to talk bad about what’s going on. We just have to keep preaching to the kids don’t listen to the noise. We know we are a good football team and I’ve told them all year we’ve played three bad quarters of football, and that’s what kind of hurt us and the reason we lost three games.”

Chapel Hill battled with Kilgore through more than just four quarters, digging themselves out of a 17-0 hole to start the game and surviving a fumble with a chance to go up two scores. Back in October, the team lost to the Bulldogs by 21 points. Last Friday, it was apparent that Chapel Hill’s underdog standing only aided their ability to outlast Kilgore.

“We felt good after the game,” said receiver and safety Solomon Macfoy. “A lot of people expected us to lose, we were the underdog, and we came out on top in the second overtime. You know, we went into the locker room and we were feeling good after coming back, the lead was 17-0, came back 21-17, and then we just came back with the mindset that we were going to win this game and go on to the fourth round”

As the calendar changes and Chapel Hill keeps its season going, coach Riordan and company are certainly hoping to make it a December to remember.

“Kept their nose to the ground,” said Riordan. “Kept grinding. Kept working. Kept believing in what we were teaching them and regardless of the noise they are here in the fourth round and, ain’t no turkey’s left after Thanksgiving and teams they remember play in December.”

