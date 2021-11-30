East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Brewster County deputies arrested 5 men involved in 5 separate human smuggling attempts

FWPD Investigating Shooting on Randallia Drive
FWPD Investigating Shooting on Randallia Drive(WPTA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Over the last week, Brewster County deputies arrested 5 men involved in 5 separate human smuggling attempts.

These five were booked into the Brewster County Jail, and charged with smuggling of persons.

The men got a separate charge for each person they were attempting to smuggle, including enhanced, higher-level charges for minors who were being smuggled.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff's Office
11-year-old girl dies following hunting lease shooting incident in Hallsville
Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher
Harrison County sheriff ‘doesn’t foresee’ any arrests in accidental shooting death of child
Shooting investigation
Longview police investigating Saturday night sports bar shooting
The vehicle has been removed.
3 injured when vehicle drives through front window of Longview store
A truck trailer tipped over and closed an exit ramp off I-20.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck trailer crashes, closes exit ramp off I-20

Latest News

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
A South African SFA professor is hopeful the omicron restrictions will be lifted in time for...
SFA professor hopes South African travel ban is lifted soon
Hudson Teen Helps Family
13-year-old Hudson boy alerts mother of fire moments before home burst into flames
US Honor Flag
U.S. Honor Flag in East Texas for funeral of paramedic killed in accident
Harrison County Presser
Harrison County sheriff ‘doesn’t foresee’ any arrests in accidental shooting death of child