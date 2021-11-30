Bite-sized cheddar biscuits by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - These tiny, tender biscuits are easy to make and can be stirred up in a hurry, as you’ll see in the video. They’re so delicious, too!

Bite-sized cheddar biscuits

Ingredients

1/2 cup mayonnaise (I use Duke’s)

1 cup whole milk

1 cup cheddar cheese

1 heaping teaspoon of garlic powder

2 cups of self-rising flour

Method:

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a mini-muffin tin with cooking spray.

In a medium mixing bowl, combine all ingredients except flour. Whisk together until the mayo is incorporated into the milk.

Fold in the flour with a spatula, turning over with a spatula until it becomes incorporated into the milk mixture. Don’t overdo this, since overworking the dough will toughen it. Just get it moistened and cohesive and stoop.

Use a medium cookie scoop or a teaspoon if that is what’s handy, and fill the mini-muffin indentations with dough. I get 24 of them exactly with this recipe.

Bake for 10 to 13 minutes, or until they’re golden brown. Serve warm with butter, jalapeno jelly, or whatever you like.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.