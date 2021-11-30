East Texas Now Business Break
Arp ‘Miracle Child’ to light City of Tyler Christmas tree

Corbin Robinson and his family
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 3-year-old boy from Arp has been selected as the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at CHRISTUS Mother Francis Hospital - Tyler 2022 Miracle Child and will light the City of Tyler Christmas tree Thursday at the Tyler Christmas Parade.

The 2022 Miracle Child, Corbin Robinson, was introduced at the Goodman-LeGrand House & Museum in Tyler Tuesday.

Corbin Robinson is the son of Dania and Craig Robinson. He was born at 37 weeks gestation and weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Shortly after his birth, he was diagnosed with Down Syndrome.

Within a few hours after his birth, his mother, Dania, realized something wasn’t quite right. Due to challenges with feeding and breathing, Corbin was admitted into the NICU at CHRISTUS Mother Francis Hospital - Tyler. There, doctors discovered a hole in the newborn’s heart that had to be monitored closely. After 35 days, Corbin was discharged and has been thriving ever since. Since then, the hole in Corbin’s heart has closed on its own and Corbin did not need heart surgery.

“We never in our wildest dreams thought that our son would be chosen because to us, Corbin is no different than any other child. Yes he has Down Syndrome but it has never stopped him from doing what he wants, when he wants to do it,” said Corbin’s father, Craig.

As to Thursday’s event, Craig says the memory will be something they never forget.

“It will be an unforgettable experience for all three of us and we look forward to doing it this Thursday,” he said.

